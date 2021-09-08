Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Insider Teresa A. Borden Sells 12,500 Shares

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Teresa A. Borden sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $324,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE SWCH opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.82 and a beta of 0.72. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $26.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. Research analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Switch by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter worth $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch during the second quarter worth $121,000. 35.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWCH shares. TheStreet raised Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

