Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) Raises Dividend to GBX 4 Per Share

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) announced a dividend on Monday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Sylvania Platinum’s previous dividend of $3.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SLP stock opened at GBX 101.11 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £275.50 million and a P/E ratio of 3.97. Sylvania Platinum has a 52 week low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The company has a quick ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 13.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 103.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 117.04.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Sylvania Platinum in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

