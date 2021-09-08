Synairgen (LON:SNG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $155.11

Shares of Synairgen plc (LON:SNG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 155.11 ($2.03) and traded as high as GBX 156.49 ($2.04). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 154 ($2.01), with a volume of 953,277 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($12.93) target price on shares of Synairgen in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Synairgen alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 25.86 and a current ratio of 25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £307.65 million and a P/E ratio of -16.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 155.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 152.20.

In related news, insider John C. Ward sold 269,963 shares of Synairgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £377,948.20 ($493,791.74).

Synairgen Company Profile (LON:SNG)

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-Ã), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-Ã that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold and flu; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Synairgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synairgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.