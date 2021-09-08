Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.780-$6.830 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC reiterated an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $318.75.

Synopsys stock opened at $336.32 on Wednesday. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $193.55 and a 12-month high of $340.66. The stock has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.07, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.59.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total value of $1,065,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,467 shares of company stock valued at $110,053,948. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

