T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,031,505,000 after purchasing an additional 463,813 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,288,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,257,145,000 after purchasing an additional 173,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,056,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $134.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $167.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.08 and its 200-day moving average is $136.81. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.04.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.