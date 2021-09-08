T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 27.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cim LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 7,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $215.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.84. The firm has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.58 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,627. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.