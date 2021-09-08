Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,265,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,710 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $56,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $2,747,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.49. 24,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,400. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.