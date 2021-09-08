Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 5,576 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $60,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 18.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STWD opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.67%.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

