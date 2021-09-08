Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after buying an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,563,000 after buying an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 155,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $79.48 on Wednesday. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

