Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 695 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 162.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $222.20 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $147.06 and a 12-month high of $258.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.59 and its 200 day moving average is $207.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHDN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.83.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

