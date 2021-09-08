Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 39.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 120.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 550,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,589,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLAB shares. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.33.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $148.03 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.03 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $169.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 10,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $2,725,876. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

