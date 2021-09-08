Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,065,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,686,000 after purchasing an additional 760,005 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 691.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 699,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,412,000 after acquiring an additional 611,522 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,480,000 after acquiring an additional 338,095 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 924,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,299,000 after acquiring an additional 259,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $16,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARWR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $65.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.35 and a beta of 1.23. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.68.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $323,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

