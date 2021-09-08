Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Old Republic International were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 20,458 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,378,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,257,000 after buying an additional 50,561 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 66,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Old Republic International by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORI opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $1,182,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,340.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $508,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $54,439 and have sold 578,820 shares valued at $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

