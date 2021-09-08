TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. TEGNA reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,218,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,791,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,449 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,617,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,930,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,189,000 after acquiring an additional 833,076 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,311,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,923,000 after acquiring an additional 390,600 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.52%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

