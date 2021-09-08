Telemus Capital LLC Buys 2,256 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 126,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 67,176 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,785,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter.

VONV stock opened at $71.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $49.95 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

