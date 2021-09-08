Telemus Capital LLC Has $206,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,731,000 after acquiring an additional 315,369 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,367,000 after acquiring an additional 147,947 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,441,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,827,000 after acquiring an additional 391,059 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 25.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,493 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 4,052,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,605,000 after acquiring an additional 406,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $137.65 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.33. The stock has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.23.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

