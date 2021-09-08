Telemus Capital LLC Invests $237,000 in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 202.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total value of $5,619,975.66. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,926 shares of company stock valued at $33,816,701. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH opened at $514.19 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $521.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 148.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

TECH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.91.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

