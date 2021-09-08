Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Stock Price Down 1%

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) was down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. Approximately 655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.98.

About Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY)

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

