Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will post $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Telephone and Data Systems reported sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year sales of $5.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TDS shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Shares of TDS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,886. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.16. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 45.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $336,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,477,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $305,407,000 after buying an additional 1,789,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,965,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $225,822,000 after buying an additional 682,399 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,114,000 after buying an additional 102,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 336.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,500,000 after buying an additional 1,752,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

