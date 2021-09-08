Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.
Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.28.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
