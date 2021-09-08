Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.28.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Equities analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

