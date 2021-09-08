TELUS Co. (TSE:T) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.316 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

TSE:T opened at C$29.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.07. The firm has a market cap of C$40.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.57. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$22.50 and a 52-week high of C$29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. Sell-side analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target (up previously from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.62 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.89.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

