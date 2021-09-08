TELUS (TSE:T) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 target price (up previously from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.62 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.89.

Shares of TSE:T traded up C$0.48 on Wednesday, reaching C$29.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,792,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,137. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$22.50 and a twelve month high of C$29.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.26. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

