Tenaya Therapeutics Inc’s Quiet Period To End on September 8th (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:TNYA) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, September 8th. Tenaya Therapeutics had issued 12,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNYA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TNYA stock opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $28.72.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

