Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.61.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TCEHY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Tencent from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Tencent in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KGI Securities started coverage on Tencent in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $67.09 on Wednesday. Tencent has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $99.40. The company has a market capitalization of $644.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.58.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

