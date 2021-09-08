Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on TX. Grupo Santander raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE TX traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.59. 584,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,224. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ternium has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $56.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.41.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 19.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 26.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 3.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 3.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 5.1% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 4.0% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

