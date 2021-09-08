Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.87 Per Share (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

TCBI stock opened at $59.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.98.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $461,708.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes acquired 8,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,920 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 602.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 930,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,970,000 after buying an additional 797,800 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,889,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,736,000 after buying an additional 690,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,479,000 after buying an additional 686,470 shares during the last quarter.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

