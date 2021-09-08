The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,083 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter worth $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,779,000 after acquiring an additional 27,225 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 46.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 9.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

NYSE:CLX opened at $168.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $159.32 and a one year high of $231.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

