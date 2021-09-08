The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Holdings Increased by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,772,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,260 shares during the quarter. The Descartes Systems Group makes up about 1.5% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 5.64% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $330,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSGX stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.59. 1,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,681. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of $50.57 and a 52 week high of $81.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 118.74 and a beta of 1.10.

DSGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.68.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

