The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Vice Chairman Sells $1,182,174.56 in Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,182,174.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $337.57 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.23 and a 1-year high of $347.82. The company has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.87%.

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,428,000 after buying an additional 259,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,974,000 after purchasing an additional 210,792 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

