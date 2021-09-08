The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 251,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,304 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,027,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,450,000 after acquiring an additional 248,634 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 239,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 35,621 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,470,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,841,000 after buying an additional 370,115 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of GT stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

