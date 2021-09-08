The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in The Mosaic by 133.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in The Mosaic by 968.1% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tobam acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in The Mosaic by 372.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic stock opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.54.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.53.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

