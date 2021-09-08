The Music Acquisition (NYSE:TMAC) Trading 0.3% Higher

The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) shares traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. 1,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 27,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Music Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Music Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in The Music Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in The Music Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in The Music Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,890,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

