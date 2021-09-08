The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Lifted by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 172,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR opened at $94.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.49.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. lowered their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

