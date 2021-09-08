The Sandbox (SAND) Price Down 20.4% This Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001706 BTC on popular exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $707.56 million and approximately $732.00 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00039134 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007614 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $505.20 or 0.01078281 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,439,937 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.