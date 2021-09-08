The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.16. The Southern reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.69.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $663,820 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 35.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in The Southern by 3.4% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in The Southern by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 4.3% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

SO traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.86. 76,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,002,514. The firm has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average is $63.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $67.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

