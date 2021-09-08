The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,681 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 85.4% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.4% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 47,238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 24.3% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 14.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 197,489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,441,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $184.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $334.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

