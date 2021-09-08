The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,359 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $26.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

