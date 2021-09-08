Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 4,049 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Snowflake by 98.9% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Snowflake by 840.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $312.49 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.87. The company has a market cap of $92.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.46.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.36.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total value of $4,351,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total transaction of $7,801,641.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,050,913.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,079,363 shares of company stock valued at $291,890,849 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.