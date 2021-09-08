Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $167.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

