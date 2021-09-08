Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $4 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $56.02 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average is $57.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

