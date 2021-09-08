Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $6.05 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 101.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,996 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WHR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.86.

NYSE WHR opened at $217.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $164.06 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.96 and a 200-day moving average of $223.77. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

