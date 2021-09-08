Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $104.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $190.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.98. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $105.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

