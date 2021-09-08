Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,724,666,000 after buying an additional 506,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $516,117,000 after purchasing an additional 119,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,763 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,592,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,948,000 after purchasing an additional 117,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,278,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,312,000 after purchasing an additional 77,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Cowen downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.63.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $68.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.