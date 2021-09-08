Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 73,461 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 73,461 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Green Plains by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Green Plains by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Green Plains by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Green Plains by 8,548.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 30,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Green Plains by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average is $30.67. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $38.53.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $61,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,665.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.