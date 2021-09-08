TILT (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 97,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 578,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51.

About TILT (OTCMKTS:TLLTF)

TILT Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the cannabis industry in USA and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Technology/Distribution; Cannabis; Accessories; and Corporate. The Technology/Distribution segment include Baker, Blackbird, and Briteside. The Cannabis segment comprises SVH, Sea Hunter and Standard Farms.

