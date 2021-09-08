Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Trading 2.6% Higher

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)’s share price shot up 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.72 and last traded at $31.68. 4,315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 333,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.96. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of -0.10.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.56 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 12.01%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Leigh R. Weiner sold 285,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $9,862,608.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter worth about $941,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.44% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

