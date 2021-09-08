Tower token (TOWER) 1-Day Volume Tops $407,149.00

Tower token (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Tower token has a market cap of $5.64 million and $407,149.00 worth of Tower token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tower token has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Tower token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00058871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.28 or 0.00153078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.68 or 0.00723018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00042457 BTC.

Tower token Profile

TOWER is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. Tower token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,550 coins. Tower token’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling Tower token

