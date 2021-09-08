Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives $192.77 Average Target Price from Analysts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.37. 802,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $127.78 and a 1-year high of $200.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.