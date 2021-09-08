Traders Buy Large Volume of Enerplus Call Options (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 12,292 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,373% compared to the average volume of 497 call options.

NYSE ERF opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 3.24. Enerplus has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $7.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. Research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 10.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 19.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 87.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 18.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.