Tradition Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco during the second quarter worth about $117,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,258,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 655.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUN. UBS Group downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. Sunoco LP has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.82.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.70. Sunoco had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was up 111.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 434.21%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

